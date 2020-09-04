Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

September 4 COVID-19 Update: More than 800 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 828 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 151,473.

An additional 14 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 4,872.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISHCASESDEATHS

JEFFERSON

16,678
(increase of 49)

553
(increase of 1)

ORLEANS

11,816
(increase of 89)

578
(no increase)

ST. BERNARD

1,268
(increase of 1)

27
(no increase)

ST. CHARLES

1,669
(increase of 7)

57
(increase of 1)

ST. TAMMANY

6,267
(increase of 47)

242
(no increase)

There are currently 808 infected people hospitalized, and 96 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 134,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see what’s happening in your neighborhood

This coronavirus dashboard addresses the City of New Orleans specifically

