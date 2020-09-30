September 30 COVID-19 Update: More than 400 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 5,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 452 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 166,033.

An additional 13 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 5,321.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



17,633



569



ORLEANS

12,672

587



ST. BERNARD

1,426

30



ST. CHARLES

1,818 60

ST. TAMMANY

6,993 255

There are currently 553 infected people hospitalized, and 79 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 154,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.