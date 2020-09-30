Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

September 30 COVID-19 Update: More than 400 new cases reported overnight

Coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – More than 5,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 452 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 166,033.

An additional 13 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 5,321.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISHCASESDEATHS

JEFFERSON

17,633

569

ORLEANS
12,672
587

ST. BERNARD
1,426
30

ST. CHARLES
1,81860

ST. TAMMANY
6,993255

There are currently 553 infected people hospitalized, and 79 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 154,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see what’s happening in your neighborhood

This coronavirus dashboard addresses the City of New Orleans specifically

