September 29 COVID-19 Update: More than 500 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 5,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 553 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 165,624.

An additional 10 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 5,308.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISHCASESDEATHS

JEFFERSON

17,601

569

ORLEANS
12,649
587

ST. BERNARD
1,421
30

ST. CHARLES
1,81759

ST. TAMMANY
6,975254

There are currently 578 infected people hospitalized, and 80 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 149,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see what’s happening in your neighborhood

This coronavirus dashboard addresses the City of New Orleans specifically

