September 29 COVID-19 Update: More than 500 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 5,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 553 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 165,624.

An additional 10 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 5,308.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



17,601



569



ORLEANS

12,649

587



ST. BERNARD

1,421

30



ST. CHARLES

1,817 59

ST. TAMMANY

6,975 254

There are currently 578 infected people hospitalized, and 80 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 149,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.