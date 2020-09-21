Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

September 21 COVID-19 Update: More than 200 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 5,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 249 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 161,462.

An additional 9 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 5,207.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISHCASESDEATHS

JEFFERSON

17,299
(not tracked)
565
(increase of 1)

ORLEANS
12,345
(not tracked)
587
(increase of 2)

ST. BERNARD
1,361
(not tracked)
29
(increase of 1)

ST. CHARLES
1,763
(not tracked)
59
(increase of 1)

ST. TAMMANY
6,828
(not tracked)
251
(increase of 1)

There are currently 587 infected people hospitalized, and 93 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 145,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.

