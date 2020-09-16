September 16 COVID-19 Update: More than 500 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 5,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 508 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 158,826.

An additional 18 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 5,126.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



17,123

(not tracked)

564

(not tracked)

ORLEANS

12,260

(not tracked)

585

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD

1,344

(not tracked)

28

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES

1,744

(not tracked)

58

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY

6,719

(not tracked)

250

(not tracked)

There are currently 678 infected people hospitalized, and 107 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 145,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.