September 11 COVID-19 Update: Over 800 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 5,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 844 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 156,174.

An additional 41 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 5,032.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



16,974

(increase of 103)



559

(increase of 2)



ORLEANS



12,175

(increase of 77)



584

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



1,317

(increase of 7)



28

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,720

(increase of 11)



58

(increase of 1)



ST. TAMMANY



6,578

(increase of 89)



246

(increase of 1)



There are currently 723 infected people hospitalized, and 117 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 140,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.