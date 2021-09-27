Sept. 27 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 3,000 new cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly 13,800 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 3,058 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 55 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 13,796.

The total number of cases statewide is now 737,582.

There are currently 984 infected people hospitalized, and 175 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,301,978 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,085,440 (as of Sept. 27).

According to the LDH, 86 percent of the cases verified from Sept. 9-15 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 81 percent of the deaths and 87 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.