Senator Roger Wicker praises new Trump Administration actions to fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON – On Friday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., issued the following statement after President Donald J. Trump announced additional actions to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, including a new public-private partnership to expand the availability of testing:

“Today the President delivered the message Americans needed to hear. Greater federal resources will give health-care workers more tools to fight the virus. By bringing together our country’s biggest tech, retail, and health-care companies, more Americans will be able to get tested sooner. Stopping the spread of the coronavirus is a serious effort, and these steps will help turn the tide.”

On Friday, President Trump declared a national emergency to provide up to $50 billion in additional federal resources to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States.

This new public-private partnership will expand the availability of diagnostic testing for COVID-19.