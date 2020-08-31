Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Senator Cassidy resumes work after recovering from COVID-19

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., delivers remarks to media after registering as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On August 20, Senator Cassidy admitted to testing positive for the coronavirus.

After ten days of isolation, Senator Cassidy is now back to work.

On Monday, August 31, Cassidy is confirming that after following CDC guidelines, the Senator from Louisiana is done with his COVID-19 recovery.

“I thank everyone for their concern and prayers. I was lucky and blessed,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Now the focus is Hurricane Laura recovery and relief and addressing Coronavirus for others.”

Cassidy states that someone with COVID-19 must follow these CDC guidelines:

  • Isolate for 10 days
  • Not have any symptoms for 24 hours before leaving isolation

