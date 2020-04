WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement in response to reports that abortion clinics remain open across the country and in Louisiana despite stay-at-home orders for non-essential services.

Many clinics continue to perform elective abortions despite the need to conserve medical supplies by delaying non-essential procedures so that health care providers can combat the coronavirus.

“Doctors and nurses are in the trenches fighting the coronavirus, and we’re in a zero-sum reality when it comes to life-saving medical supplies. Abortions are elective, deadly and wrong—especially when they siphon masks, gloves and cleaning supplies away from the front lines of a pandemic. I urge elected officials everywhere to recognize that abortions are in no way an essential service. We need to direct medical gear to hospitals battling this crisis,” said Kennedy.