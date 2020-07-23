Sen. Kennedy goes into detail about Senate’s coronavirus relief package

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – “For months, state and local governments have been working under the weight of an incredible health crisis. Giving those governments the flexibility to help their communities weather this pandemic—by using money they already have—is a no-brainer.”

That is what Senator John Kennedy said about the Coronavirus Relief Fund Flexibility for State and Local Government Act.

Kennedy’s legislation is part of the Senate’s coronavirus relief package.

Kennedy says, “the Coronavirus Relief Fund Flexibility for State and Local Government Act would allow states and local governments to use CARES Act funding for operating expenses unrelated to the coronavirus. This bill does not allow officials to spend this CARES Act money on shoring up their pension funds.”

This comes as the Louisiana Department of Health put out that 33% of the reported cases on Thursday are affecting people who are 29 years and younger.

91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.



33% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) July 23, 2020