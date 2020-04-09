Sen. Kennedy announces $8.3 million in funding for various medical projects throughout Louisiana

MADISONVILLE, LA – On Thursday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $8.3 million in grant funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration to support various medical projects around Louisiana, including coronavirus relief.

“Communities across Louisiana are fighting this virus with everything they’ve got, and this funding will help us safeguard the health of workers and families across our state,” said Kennedy.

Projects include:

$6,313,741 will help fund an HIV emergency relief project in New Orleans.

will help fund an HIV emergency relief project in New Orleans. $92,042 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Access Health Louisiana.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Access Health Louisiana. $91,200 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Marillac Community Health Centers.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Marillac Community Health Centers. $76,080 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center. $73,707 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the St. Thomas Community Health Center.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the St. Thomas Community Health Center. $72,222 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the SWLA Center for Health Services.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the SWLA Center for Health Services. $70,659 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Teche Action Board.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Teche Action Board. $67,062 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for RKM Primary Care.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for RKM Primary Care. $65,355 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Primary Health Services Center.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Primary Health Services Center. $64,311 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the NO/AIDS Task Force.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the NO/AIDS Task Force. $64,039 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the David Raines Community Health Center.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the David Raines Community Health Center. $62,797 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Jefferson Community Health Care Centers.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Jefferson Community Health Care Centers. $62,565 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Catahoula Parish Hospital District No. 2.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Catahoula Parish Hospital District No. 2. $62,276 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Winn Community Health Center.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Winn Community Health Center. $60,651 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Capitol City Family Health Center.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Capitol City Family Health Center. $60,446 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Rapides Primary Health Care Center.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Rapides Primary Health Care Center. $60,164 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Southeast Community Health Systems.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Southeast Community Health Systems. $59,334 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region Two.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region Two. $59,225 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Start Corporation.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Start Corporation. $58,206 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Morehouse Community Medical Centers.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Morehouse Community Medical Centers. $58,129 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center. $57,424 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Outpatient Medical Center.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Outpatient Medical Center. $56,618 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Innis Community Health Center.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Innis Community Health Center. $56,220 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the city of New Orleans.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the city of New Orleans. $55,579 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Richland Parish.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Richland Parish. $55,394 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority. $54,887 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Baptist Community Health Services.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Baptist Community Health Services. $54,710 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the MQVN Community Development Corporation.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the MQVN Community Development Corporation. $53,119 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Tensas Community Health Center.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Tensas Community Health Center. $52,567 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative. $52,326 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Odyssey House Louisiana.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Odyssey House Louisiana. $52,192 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Common Ground Health Clinic.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for the Common Ground Health Clinic. $51,178 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Priority Health Care.

will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Priority Health Care. $50,464 will help fund supplemental coronavirus relief for Plaquemines Parish Hospital Service District No. 1.