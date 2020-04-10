Sen. Kennedy announces $475 million in immediate CARES Act relief for Louisiana health care providers

MADISONVILLE, LA – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies, today announced $474,891,735 in Health and Human Services (HHS) funding.

This support will help 4,944 health care providers that have been responding to the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

“Doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians at Louisiana hospitals have saved countless lives. This $475 million of HHS funding will help our state’s health care providers keep their doors wide open to our families and neighbors. Now isn’t the time to cut care or cut corners, and I’m glad to see the CARES Act in action,” said Kennedy.

These payments are part of HHS’s immediate delivery of $30 billion to health providers on the front lines of the pandemic. These funds are not loans and do not need to be repaid. Delivery of this money begins today.

Overall, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides $100 billion in relief funding connected to health care costs and lost revenue resulting from the coronavirus.

Additional information about this CARES Act relief funding is available here.