Sen. Kennedy announces $3 million for Louisiana health projects

MADISONVILLE, LA – On Thursday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,985,578 in federal funding to support health projects around Louisiana.
“Louisiana is working each day to promote the health of families and children, and this funding will help support key programs to protect the well-being of our communities,” said Kennedy.
Projects supported by this funding include:
- $2,609,141 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases. The grant is awarded to the Louisiana Department of Health.
- $376,437 from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences to support genetic research through Tulane University.