Sen. Cassidy urges people to listen, obey CDC, State Government Coronavirus guidance

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) urges people listen to warnings and exercise coronavirus prevention techniques offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as state and local officials.

Cassidy, a physician who previously worked in public health and immunizations, stresses that coronavirus is a public health emergency. The worst is yet to come. Reducing the spread of coronavirus is the top priority to keep families and communities safe. Louisiana has the third-fastest infection rate in the country. The number of people infected is far greater than the number of people currently diagnosed. We must do everything we can do now to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“COVID-19 could kill thousands of Americans in the next six months. The only sure way to stop this is to practice social distancing and other CDC recommendations to stop the spread of coronavirus. We in Louisiana should follow the recommendations of the President, the Governor, and local authorities. This is the only way to minimize the number of lives lost. We must work together,” said Dr. Cassidy.

Cassidy produced a video describing why rapid spread will cause more patients than the system can handle, illustrating the need for reducing the spread rate. It can be viewed here.

Simple Prevention Techniques:

Sneeze or cough into your sleeve, not your hands

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Carry and use hand sanitizer.

Avoid gatherings of 50 or more people.

Practice social distancing, such as avoiding handshakes and keeping people several feet away.

More information on coronavirus can be found at the following sources:

Dr. Cassidy’s Facebook and Twitter pages

Louisiana Department of Health

Dialing Louisiana’s 211 number

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)