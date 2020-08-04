Sen. Cassidy announces $2.4M in COVID-19 Relief Funds for Tangipahoa Parish

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they ride on a bus in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that Tangipahoa Parish is receiving $2.4 million in federal COVID relief funds to help the parish recover from the pandemic.

The funds were awarded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The money will be used to support operating, planning, training, capital, and bus support activities during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Local governments have seen their tax bases disappear or suffer significant losses. Cities and states cannot fully recover economically without providing basic services, such as police, firefighters, teachers, transportation and others. This grant assists Tangipahoa Parish in meeting those needs,” said Dr. Cassidy.

Cassidy has been a leading advocate in Washington for federal support for state and local governments. He introduced a bipartisan bill, the SMART Act, that provides $500 billion in relief funds to be divided equally: one-third based on population, one-third based on infection rate, and one-third based on revenue loss.

Local leaders in Louisiana have rallied behind Cassidy’s proposal. He has received support from 22 parish presidents, more than 80 mayors and the Louisiana Municipal Association, and Louisiana’s chambers of commerce.