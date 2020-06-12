Sen. Cassidy announces $15.2M for Louisiana hospitals fighting COVID-19

Monica Carfora, deputy head of the emergency of the Santo Spirito Hospital in central Rome, poses to show how to wear protective gear. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

WASHINGTON – On Friday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced $15.2 million in federal funding to Louisiana hospitals to provide them with the resources needed to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Louisiana’s public health system continues to need resources to fight COVID-19. These funds allow our state’s hospitals to respond to the pandemic and serve the needs of patients,” Dr. Cassidy said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $15,285,719.80 for improvement projects at the Baton Rouge General Hospital and the Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC Health).

The Baton Rouge General Hospital in Mid-City will receive $6,126,612.68 from FEMA to open and operate a new licensed and certified hospital with a minimum of 263 beds, including at least 34 Intensive Care Unit beds that will accommodate COVID-19 patients. A new emergency room will also operate with 33 beds.

LCMC Health will receive $9,159,107.12 from FEMA to cover system-wide expenses accumulated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. LCMC Health provided management, control and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety from COVID-19 for its four community hospitals and other operations. It also provided emergency medical care for the spread of COVID-19, established additional temporary space by repurposing and renovating existing facilities for additional ICU beds, and distributed PPE for hospital staff.