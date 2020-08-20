Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – Sen. Bill Cassidy is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
Cassidy was notified on the evening of August 19 that he had been exposed to someone who had the virus, according to a statement from his office.
This morning, Cassidy took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.
“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy will be under a strict quarantine for 14 days, according to his office