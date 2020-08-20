Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., delivers remarks to media after registering as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La. More than a dozen unions and citizens’ groups say unemployed workers will demonstrate at U.S. senators’ offices in nine Louisiana cities to demand continued $600 federal coronavirus unemployment benefits. Sens. Cassidy and John Kennedy are among Republicans supporting Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal to cut that benefit to $200 a week on top of state unemployment pay. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS – Sen. Bill Cassidy is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cassidy was notified on the evening of August 19 that he had been exposed to someone who had the virus, according to a statement from his office.

This morning, Cassidy took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy will be under a strict quarantine for 14 days, according to his office