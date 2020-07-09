Second Harvest handing out food at Zephyr Field

METAIRIE – Later today, there’s going to be another big Second Harvest food distribution.

It will be at Zephyr Field on Airline Drive. It’s a drive-up distribution starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

No paperwork or id is required and it’s open to anyone.

Second Harvest is also teaming up with New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett for a free food pantry in the Florida-area neighborhood today.

It’s taking place at St. Mary Of The Angels Church on North Miro Street. Food will be given out starting at 9 a.m. until supplies run out.