NEW ORLEANS – Second Harvest Food Bank is holding another food giveaway this morning, August 21.

The giveaway will begin at 9:00 a.m. and is available for drive-up, walk-up and bike up. Those who walk or bike are encouraged to bring their own containers to carry food home in.

The distribution will be at St. Mary of the Angels Church, 3501 N. Miro St. in New Orleans.

You can learn about other distributions or how to donate by visiting Second Harvest’s website.