Second Harvest Food Bank plans two food giveaways this week

NEW ORLEANS – Second Harvest Food Bank is hosting two-more drive-up food events and mask distributions.

The first will be this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at the Milne recreation center on Franklin Avenue. There will be another one on May 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Mary of the Angels church on North Miro.

Second Harvest plans to give out 10,000 pounds of food, as well as the free masks, as long as supplies last.

Workers are asking anyone who rides a bike there or walks up to bring a reusable bag or storage container to hold the food.