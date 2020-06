NEW ORLEANS – Second Harvest Food Bank urgently needs volunteers to help with food distribution.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Guard was helping, but now the National Guard has moved out.

Second Harvest needs people to do everything from sorting and packing food boxes to loading boxes into the cars. Families can volunteer, and kids as young as 10 can help.

If you’re interested in volunteering you can sign up at no-hunger.org.