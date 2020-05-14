Second Harvest Food Bank and Langenstein’s collecting food

METAIRIE – All this month, Langensteins and Second Harvest Food Bank are collecting food donations.

They’re looking for all kinds of donations, but high demand items are especially appreciated. Things like canned fruits and vegetables, grits, oatmeal, peanut butter, pasta, rice, and toiletries are all in high demand.

You can leave your donation at the drop-off bins at any Langenstein`s location. You can also donate at the stores’ cash registers by adding money to your bill, which will go directly to Second Harvest.