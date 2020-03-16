Schools offering free meals to displaced students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - All public schools in Louisiana are closed due to coronavirus concerns, but quite a few schools that are closed still want to make sure kids get a meal.

Administrators, staff, and volunteers are going to extraordinary lengths to make sure the displaced students remain fed.



Orleans, St. Tammany, and Saint Charles Parish Public Schools are offering "grab-and-go" lunch and breakfast meals for students.

Orleans Parish Public Schools will begin food pick-up today. Parents or caregivers can pick up for the student, who does not have to be present.



St. Tammany Parish Public Schools will begin making the meals on wednesday.



In St. Charles Parish, no students ids are needed, but meals will be handed out based on the number of kids present at the time of pick-up.



You can visit the websites of your parish's public school system for more information.

