School mask debate continues

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Some parents and students on the Northshore are fighting Governor John Bel Edwards’ latest mask mandate.

The St. Tammany Parish School Board got an earful during a committee meeting Thursday night. Many constituents believe the Governor’s mandate is an overreach and they want the board to stand up.

One student while holding his cross told the board, “I believe in this. I do not believe in you, you, you, or you.”

A parade of parents, grandparents and even some students voiced their frustrations with the school system following the Governor’s mask mandate.

“Let it be known that we do not want our children masked,” one parent said.

Another parent told the board, “If y’all want them to wear a mask, then y’all need to foot the bill and get them an N95. That’s what’s going to stop the virus. This is made in China.”

One dad said, “Why should someone look at me different because I choose not to wear a mask or I choose not to get vaccinated. I don’t get the flu shot. So, why would I go get vaccinated for COVID?”

Another parent even cited Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letters to circumvent school COVID guidelines.

“There’s philosophical and religious reasons behind not masking children.”

Many parents citing false information like masks and vaccinations do not slow the spread of COVID and kids are not impacted.

Governor Edwards addressed false claims earlier in the week.

“What public health expert are you consulting? What epidemiologist are you talking to? What data are you looking at,” Edwards asked.

Meanwhile, at least one parent publicly supported the board.

“We’ve had the opportunity to prevent this. Because the majority of eligible refused to get vaccinated, now our children have to carry the burden of wearing a mask in class. If you don’t trust the healthcare system…then don’t trust them when you get sick. Then, there will be no mask mandate and our hospitals will not be overfilled.”

Governor Edwards’ mask mandate is in effect until at least September 1.