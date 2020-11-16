School district in Louisiana going virtual for one week after positive COVID-19 test result

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Last week, the St. Helena Parish School District decided that all students must be tested for COVID-19 or face a 14-day quarantine.

District employees were first in line to receive those tests.

One COVID-19 test came back positive and because of that, students are going to take classes online this week.

The St. Helena Parish School District released this statement about the decision:

The St. Helena Parish School District considers the health and well-being of our students and staff to be of the upmost importance. With this in mind, we make the following announcement. We began our mass COVID-19 testing process with our district employees on Thursday, November 12th. One employee tested positive. The St. Helena Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) and Regional Medical Director were contacted immediately, and proper protocols were immediately implemented. This employee has been placed in quarantine and will not return to school until medical authorities have determined that the employee is no longer positive. Due to this discovery and to prevent a possible spread across all our campuses, we will revert to eLearning via Microsoft Teams during the week of November 16, 2020. Students will follow the normal 8:00am-3:00pm school day schedule. Meals will be delivered to all students via bus Tuesday, November 17th and Thursday, November 19th. Meals will arrive between 11:30am – 1:30pm. Free COVID-19 testing, provided by Southeast Community Health Systems, will take place for students when they return after the Thanksgiving break on Monday, November 30th. Please observe your student over the next few days for any common symptoms of COVID-19, including: • Fever

• Cough

• Headaches

• Body aches

• Shortness of breath If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your health care provider for additional information. This decision was not taken lightly. We know the burden this will place on our families. But, we must consider the safety and health of our employees and students.