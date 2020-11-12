School district in Louisiana decides all students must be tested for COVID-19 or quarantine for two weeks

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – One school district in Louisiana is taking the “necessary preventative measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The St. Helena Parish School District is laying out a list of provisions that students must follow in order to attend classes in person.

Those provisions along with details about the decision can be found below:

The St. Helena Parish School District considers the health and well-being of our students and staff to be of the utmost importance. Through our partnership with Southeast Community Health Systems, we have established policies and protocols to mitigate COVID-19 exposure while our employees and students are on campus.

Our measures are working, and we have not had to shut down our schools. However, it is difficult to maintain our safe school environment when a lot of our students are exposed to the virus while at their homes. Unfortunately, we have cases where families, despite the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), attend large gatherings or other community events that can expose them to COVID-19.

It is with that in mind the following provisions have been taken, with no exception:

1. All students are required to submit the Southeast Community Health Systems Consent Form to return to school. No student will be allowed on any campus without the signed form. Visit our district website to access the online form or complete the paper copy that was sent home with your student.

2. All students will be tested for COVID-19 this Monday, November 16th. If a parent decides not to have their child tested, that student must quarantine for 14 days.

3. All schools will be closed Friday, November 13th for deep cleaning. No virtual classes will be held on that day either. Schools will reopen Monday, November 16th.

4. Students must always wear their face masks on the bus and at school. While all students are aware of this requirement, some fail to comply. Future non-compliance will result in out of school suspension and a 14-day quarantine.

5. Parents/guardians must inform the school immediately if their child is suspected of having COVID-19 or experience COVID-like symptoms. That student and any children living in the same household must remain home. In addition, all students in the home must be tested and provide the school with their negative test results before returning to school.

COVID-19 is real. Our nation is experiencing a second wave of this virus that is threatening the lives of all citizens. We are all going to have to do our part if we want our schools to remain open. The health and safety of our employees and students will be protected. As such, these strict provisions are necessary and will not be compromised.