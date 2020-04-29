Scholarships available for students who lost a parent/guardian to cancer or COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – Hannah’s Klozét Cancer Foundation has announced a scholarship program for graduating high school seniors who have lost a parent or legal guardian to cancer or the Coronavirus.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought an overwhelming challenge to high school seniors as they change their “normal” cycle of daily living and education while applying for college admission.

The effects of the outbreak made Hannah’s Klozét aware that some students may be forced to assume additional family responsibilities if they lost a loved one to the virus. The foundation wants to offer some measure of support to those students so they may continue their academic endeavors.

“I am able to share with the Foundation’s members, a firsthand experience of losing a parent. I was that student and know that the loss of a parent shakes a family to its core, causing both financial and emotional strain,” says Hannah’s Klozét founder and director, Corinne Villavaso.

The scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors in Orleans and St. Tammany parishes. The application deadline is June 1, 2020.

For a full list of rules and qualifications needed for applying and for more information, you can visit their website at www.hkcancer.org.