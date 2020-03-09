Scalise issues statement on first presumptive COVID-19 case in Louisiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement regarding the first presumptive Coronavirus case in Louisiana:

“Protecting the health and safety of Louisiana families is my top priority and I will continue working with federal, state, and local officials to accelerate Louisiana’s response efforts and our capabilities in fighting the COVID-19 virus. With the $8.3 billion in emergency appropriations Congress passed to assist the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus response, I am committed to ensuring our state has the resources it needs to deal with this outbreak. I am praying for the families already affected by the virus, and grateful for our health care workers and first responders on the front line of this outbreak.”

Last week, the House of Representatives passed $8.3 billion in emergency supplemental appropriations to assist the Trump Administration’s response to Coronavirus.

