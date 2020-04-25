Saturday Update: Louisiana coronavirus cases reach 26,512 with 1,644 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 1,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 26,512.

The latest tally sets the death total at 1,644.

Of the 26,512 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,700 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 268 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes nearly 15,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Orleans Parish now has 6,297 confirmed cases, with 399 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 6,007 cases and 325 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.