Saturday Update: 12,496 positive cases and 409 coronavirus related fatalities

BATON ROUGE – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has jumped to 12,496 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH also confirmed that there have now been 409 coronavirus related fatalities in the state.

Currently, 1,707 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 535 patients require ventilation.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 4,194 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 54,304 tests.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 61 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In Orleans Parish alone, 3,966 cases have been confirmed.

Jefferson Parish isn’t far behind, with 3,008 confirmed cases in the state.

