Saturday morning update: 585 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths, 29 parishes

BATON ROUGE – The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Louisiana has jumped to 585.

Orleans Parish continues to lead the state with 352 confirmed cases.

Jefferson Parish has the second most cases, and is now in the triple digits, at 116 cases.

Two new deaths were reported on Saturday morning.

The deaths of a 77-year-old Orleans Parish resident and a 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident were reported today.

Reports show all of the deceased had underlying medical conditions.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in Louisiana to 16.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, coronavirus cases have been reported in 28 so far.

More than 1,200 coronavirus tests have been completed by the Louisiana Department of Health, and 1,500 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs.