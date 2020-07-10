Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Saturday is Election Day! 50 polling locations across Louisiana have changed. Is yours one of them?

Coronavirus

Marty Goetz, right, and Diane White, prepare the voting screens as they start to set up a polling place Monday, June 1, 2020, for the voting for Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary in Jackson Township near Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Louisiana Presidential and Municipal Primary Election is tomorrow, Saturday July 11th.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 50 polling locations across Louisiana have changed. Is yours one of them?

View the entire list of polling location changes, by parish, below.

ParishPrecincts AffectedOld LocationNew Location
Allen-301/03Oberlin Senior Citizen Building
314 S. Sixth St.,
Oberlin, LA 70655		Allen Parish Library – Oberlin Branch
320 S. Sixth St.,
Oberlin, LA 70655
Avoyelles-52/7Senior Citizen Center
224 S. Preston St.
Marskville, LA 71351		Mason Hall Lodge
231 Legion Dr.
Makesville, LA 71351
Avoyelles-510/3ACouncil on Aging Bldg.
312 Pershing Hwy.
Bunkie, LA 71322		Bunkie Courtroom
107 W. Oak St.
Bunkie, LA 71322
Beauregard-600/26Community Building
104 W. Port St.,
DeRidder, LA 70634		Beauregard Parish PJ Admin. Bldg.
201 W. Second St.,
DeRidder, LA 70634
Catahoula-131/2Catahoula Council on Aging
515 Chism St.
Sicily Island, LA 71368		Catahoula Parish Library
308 Newman St.
Sicily Island, LA 71368
Jefferson-2670Metairie Manor
4929 York St.,
Metairie, LA 70001		Phoebe Hearst Elementary, 5208 Wabash
St., Metairie, LA 70001
Jefferson-26K003Summerville Assisted Living Center
1600 Joe Yenni Blvd.,
Kenner, LA 70065		Chateau Estates Elem. School
4121 Medoc Dr.,
Kenner, LA 70065
Jefferson-26K025Westminster Towers
2301 Idaho Ave.,
Kenner, LA 70062		John Clancy School
2100 Maine St.,
Kenner, LA 70062
Madison-3312Council on Aging
203 S. Elm St.,
Tallulah, LA 71282		Tallulah High School Cafeteria
600 Bayou Dr.,
Tallulah, LA 71282
Natchitoches-351/2Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging
1016 Keyser Ave.
Natchitoches, LA 71457		Masonic Lodge
110 Masonic Dr.
Natchitoches, LA 71457
Orleans-362/4Guste High Rise
1301 Simon Bolivar,
New Orleans, LA 70113		Union Bethel AME Church
2321 Thalia St.,
New Orleans, LA 70113
Orleans-369/44ANazareth Inn
9630 Hayne Blvd.,
New Orleans, LA 70127		Dolores T. Aaron Academy
10200 Curran Blvd.,
New Orleans, LA 70128
Orleans-3615/14GWoldenberg Village
3663 Behrman Pl.,
New Orleans, LA 70114		Algiers Regional Library
3014 Holiday Dr.,
New Orleans, LA 70131
Orleans-3617/2
17/6
17/7		Mater Dorolosa Church Basement (Senior Center)
1225 Dublin St.,
New Orleans, LA 70118		Mater Dorolosa Parish House
1225 Dublin St.,
New Orleans, LA 70118
Orleans-3617/5
17/6
17/7		Mater Dorolosa Church Basement (Senior Center)
1225 Dublin St.,
New Orleans, LA 70118		Community Commitment Education Center
8540 Spruce St.,
New Orleans, LA 70118
Ouachita -3734
47		West Ouachita Senior Center
1800 N. Seventh St.
West Monroe, LA 71291		West Monroe Convention Center
901 Ridge Ave.
West Monroe, LA 71291
St. James-474
5
6		Lutcher Senoir Center.
2631 Louisiana Ave.,
Lutcher, LA 70071		St. James Voting Machine Warehouse
1161 Lutcher Ave.,
Lutcher, LA 70071
St. Mary -5138Health Unit/911 Building,
1200 David Dr.,
Morgan City, LA 70380		Morgan City High School
2400 Tiger Dr.,
Morgan City, LA 70380
St. Mary -5145St. Mary AARP Senior Center
4014 Chennault St.
Morgan City, LA 70380		Wyandotte Elementary School
2 Glenwood Ave.
Morgan City, LA 70380
St. Tammany-52115Avanti Senior Living
2234 Watercross Pkwy.,
Covington, LA 70433		Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
1 N. Marigold Dr.,
Covington, LA 70433
Washington-594/5
4/5B
4/6		Senior Citizens Center
603 Willis Ave.,
Bogalusa, LA 70427		Bogalusa High School Girl’s Gym
100 M. J. Israel Dr.,
Bogalusa, LA 70427
Information courtesy Urban League of Louisiana

