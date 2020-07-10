Saturday is Election Day! 50 polling locations across Louisiana have changed. Is yours one of them?

Marty Goetz, right, and Diane White, prepare the voting screens as they start to set up a polling place Monday, June 1, 2020, for the voting for Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary in Jackson Township near Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Louisiana Presidential and Municipal Primary Election is tomorrow, Saturday July 11th.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 50 polling locations across Louisiana have changed. Is yours one of them?

View the entire list of polling location changes, by parish, below.

Parish Precincts Affected Old Location New Location Allen-3 01/03 Oberlin Senior Citizen Building

314 S. Sixth St.,

Oberlin, LA 70655 Allen Parish Library – Oberlin Branch

320 S. Sixth St.,

Oberlin, LA 70655 Avoyelles-5 2/7 Senior Citizen Center

224 S. Preston St.

Marskville, LA 71351 Mason Hall Lodge

231 Legion Dr.

Makesville, LA 71351 Avoyelles-5 10/3A Council on Aging Bldg.

312 Pershing Hwy.

Bunkie, LA 71322 Bunkie Courtroom

107 W. Oak St.

Bunkie, LA 71322 Beauregard-6 00/26 Community Building

104 W. Port St.,

DeRidder, LA 70634 Beauregard Parish PJ Admin. Bldg.

201 W. Second St.,

DeRidder, LA 70634 Catahoula-13 1/2 Catahoula Council on Aging

515 Chism St.

Sicily Island, LA 71368 Catahoula Parish Library

308 Newman St.

Sicily Island, LA 71368 Jefferson-26 70 Metairie Manor

4929 York St.,

Metairie, LA 70001 Phoebe Hearst Elementary, 5208 Wabash

St., Metairie, LA 70001 Jefferson-26 K003 Summerville Assisted Living Center

1600 Joe Yenni Blvd.,

Kenner, LA 70065 Chateau Estates Elem. School

4121 Medoc Dr.,

Kenner, LA 70065 Jefferson-26 K025 Westminster Towers

2301 Idaho Ave.,

Kenner, LA 70062 John Clancy School

2100 Maine St.,

Kenner, LA 70062 Madison-33 12 Council on Aging

203 S. Elm St.,

Tallulah, LA 71282 Tallulah High School Cafeteria

600 Bayou Dr.,

Tallulah, LA 71282 Natchitoches-35 1/2 Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging

1016 Keyser Ave.

Natchitoches, LA 71457 Masonic Lodge

110 Masonic Dr.

Natchitoches, LA 71457 Orleans-36 2/4 Guste High Rise

1301 Simon Bolivar,

New Orleans, LA 70113 Union Bethel AME Church

2321 Thalia St.,

New Orleans, LA 70113 Orleans-36 9/44A Nazareth Inn

9630 Hayne Blvd.,

New Orleans, LA 70127 Dolores T. Aaron Academy

10200 Curran Blvd.,

New Orleans, LA 70128 Orleans-36 15/14G Woldenberg Village

3663 Behrman Pl.,

New Orleans, LA 70114 Algiers Regional Library

3014 Holiday Dr.,

New Orleans, LA 70131 Orleans-36 17/2

17/6

17/7 Mater Dorolosa Church Basement (Senior Center)

1225 Dublin St.,

New Orleans, LA 70118 Mater Dorolosa Parish House

1225 Dublin St.,

New Orleans, LA 70118 Orleans-36 17/5

17/6

17/7 Mater Dorolosa Church Basement (Senior Center)

1225 Dublin St.,

New Orleans, LA 70118 Community Commitment Education Center

8540 Spruce St.,

New Orleans, LA 70118 Ouachita -37 34

47 West Ouachita Senior Center

1800 N. Seventh St.

West Monroe, LA 71291 West Monroe Convention Center

901 Ridge Ave.

West Monroe, LA 71291 St. James-47 4

5

6 Lutcher Senoir Center.

2631 Louisiana Ave.,

Lutcher, LA 70071 St. James Voting Machine Warehouse

1161 Lutcher Ave.,

Lutcher, LA 70071 St. Mary -51 38 Health Unit/911 Building,

1200 David Dr.,

Morgan City, LA 70380 Morgan City High School

2400 Tiger Dr.,

Morgan City, LA 70380 St. Mary -51 45 St. Mary AARP Senior Center

4014 Chennault St.

Morgan City, LA 70380 Wyandotte Elementary School

2 Glenwood Ave.

Morgan City, LA 70380 St. Tammany-52 115 Avanti Senior Living

2234 Watercross Pkwy.,

Covington, LA 70433 Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

1 N. Marigold Dr.,

Covington, LA 70433 Washington-59 4/5

4/5B

4/6 Senior Citizens Center

603 Willis Ave.,

Bogalusa, LA 70427 Bogalusa High School Girl’s Gym

100 M. J. Israel Dr.,

Bogalusa, LA 70427 Information courtesy Urban League of Louisiana