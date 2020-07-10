Saturday is Election Day! 50 polling locations across Louisiana have changed. Is yours one of them?

The Louisiana Presidential and Municipal Primary Election is tomorrow, Saturday July 11th.
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 50 polling locations across Louisiana have changed. Is yours one of them?
View the entire list of polling location changes, by parish, below.
|Parish
|Precincts Affected
|Old Location
|New Location
|Allen-3
|01/03
|Oberlin Senior Citizen Building
314 S. Sixth St.,
Oberlin, LA 70655
|Allen Parish Library – Oberlin Branch
320 S. Sixth St.,
Oberlin, LA 70655
|Avoyelles-5
|2/7
|Senior Citizen Center
224 S. Preston St.
Marskville, LA 71351
|Mason Hall Lodge
231 Legion Dr.
Makesville, LA 71351
|Avoyelles-5
|10/3A
|Council on Aging Bldg.
312 Pershing Hwy.
Bunkie, LA 71322
|Bunkie Courtroom
107 W. Oak St.
Bunkie, LA 71322
|Beauregard-6
|00/26
|Community Building
104 W. Port St.,
DeRidder, LA 70634
|Beauregard Parish PJ Admin. Bldg.
201 W. Second St.,
DeRidder, LA 70634
|Catahoula-13
|1/2
|Catahoula Council on Aging
515 Chism St.
Sicily Island, LA 71368
|Catahoula Parish Library
308 Newman St.
Sicily Island, LA 71368
|Jefferson-26
|70
|Metairie Manor
4929 York St.,
Metairie, LA 70001
|Phoebe Hearst Elementary, 5208 Wabash
St., Metairie, LA 70001
|Jefferson-26
|K003
|Summerville Assisted Living Center
1600 Joe Yenni Blvd.,
Kenner, LA 70065
|Chateau Estates Elem. School
4121 Medoc Dr.,
Kenner, LA 70065
|Jefferson-26
|K025
|Westminster Towers
2301 Idaho Ave.,
Kenner, LA 70062
|John Clancy School
2100 Maine St.,
Kenner, LA 70062
|Madison-33
|12
|Council on Aging
203 S. Elm St.,
Tallulah, LA 71282
|Tallulah High School Cafeteria
600 Bayou Dr.,
Tallulah, LA 71282
|Natchitoches-35
|1/2
|Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging
1016 Keyser Ave.
Natchitoches, LA 71457
|Masonic Lodge
110 Masonic Dr.
Natchitoches, LA 71457
|Orleans-36
|2/4
|Guste High Rise
1301 Simon Bolivar,
New Orleans, LA 70113
|Union Bethel AME Church
2321 Thalia St.,
New Orleans, LA 70113
|Orleans-36
|9/44A
|Nazareth Inn
9630 Hayne Blvd.,
New Orleans, LA 70127
|Dolores T. Aaron Academy
10200 Curran Blvd.,
New Orleans, LA 70128
|Orleans-36
|15/14G
|Woldenberg Village
3663 Behrman Pl.,
New Orleans, LA 70114
|Algiers Regional Library
3014 Holiday Dr.,
New Orleans, LA 70131
|Orleans-36
|17/2
17/6
17/7
|Mater Dorolosa Church Basement (Senior Center)
1225 Dublin St.,
New Orleans, LA 70118
|Mater Dorolosa Parish House
1225 Dublin St.,
New Orleans, LA 70118
|Orleans-36
|17/5
17/6
17/7
|Mater Dorolosa Church Basement (Senior Center)
1225 Dublin St.,
New Orleans, LA 70118
|Community Commitment Education Center
8540 Spruce St.,
New Orleans, LA 70118
|Ouachita -37
|34
47
|West Ouachita Senior Center
1800 N. Seventh St.
West Monroe, LA 71291
|West Monroe Convention Center
901 Ridge Ave.
West Monroe, LA 71291
|St. James-47
|4
5
6
|Lutcher Senoir Center.
2631 Louisiana Ave.,
Lutcher, LA 70071
|St. James Voting Machine Warehouse
1161 Lutcher Ave.,
Lutcher, LA 70071
|St. Mary -51
|38
|Health Unit/911 Building,
1200 David Dr.,
Morgan City, LA 70380
|Morgan City High School
2400 Tiger Dr.,
Morgan City, LA 70380
|St. Mary -51
|45
|St. Mary AARP Senior Center
4014 Chennault St.
Morgan City, LA 70380
|Wyandotte Elementary School
2 Glenwood Ave.
Morgan City, LA 70380
|St. Tammany-52
|115
|Avanti Senior Living
2234 Watercross Pkwy.,
Covington, LA 70433
|Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
1 N. Marigold Dr.,
Covington, LA 70433
|Washington-59
|4/5
4/5B
4/6
|Senior Citizens Center
603 Willis Ave.,
Bogalusa, LA 70427
|Bogalusa High School Girl’s Gym
100 M. J. Israel Dr.,
Bogalusa, LA 70427