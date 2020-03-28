Saturday COVID-19 Update: 137 deaths and 3,315 cases statewide

BATON ROUGE – On Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Health announced that there are now 3,315 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Louisiana.

LDH also confirmed that there have now been 137 coronavirus related fatalities in the state.

In Orleans Parish alone, 1,298 cases have been confirmed. Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 744.

Currently, 927 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 336 patients require ventilation.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 56 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 2,694 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 22,467 tests.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.

The next LDH update will come at 12 noon on Sunday, March 28.