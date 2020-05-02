Saturday Coronavirus Update: Louisiana cases reach 29,140 with 1,950 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 2,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 29,140.

The latest tally sets the death total at 1,950.

Of the 29,140 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,545 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 208 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 17,300 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Orleans Parish now has 6,524 confirmed cases, with 439 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 6,362 cases and 369 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The next update will come on Friday at noon.