Saturday Coronavirus Update: 23,580 cases statewide and 1,267 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 1,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 23,580.

The latest tally sets the death total at 1,267.

Of the 23,580 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,761 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 347 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Over 130,000 tests for the deadly virus have been completed by commercial businesses so far, while the LDH has completed just over 6,200 tests.

Orleans Parish now has 5,953 confirmed cases, with 324 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 5,543 cases and 275 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The coronavirus has now reached every parish in the state of Louisiana.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.