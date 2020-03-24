Salvation Army asks for help to deal with coronavirus pandemic

NEW ORLEANS — The Salvation Army of New Orleans is responding to the coronavirus by opening its shelter 24-7 to follow the state’s stay-at-home order. But the extra hours are also affecting the shelter’s finances.

Instead of serving two meals a day, the shelter is now serving three. Staffing must also be increased.

Shelter workers say that currently 96 people are staying there, and there is limited acceptance due to the need for social distancing. Also, the shelter has designated areas for isolation or quarantine, if needed. Residents who show symptoms of being sick are referred to a doctor or hospital.

The shelter is also stepping up cleaning efforts due to the extended hours. And just like other charities that help people affected by the pandemic, Salvation Army workers are in need of protective gear like masks and gloves.

If you’d like to help, financial donations can be made at this link.

