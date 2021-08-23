Saints fans return to the Dome under new mandate

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Monday night, the Black and Gold were back in the Caesars Superdome with some big changes for fans.

For the first time in more than a year-and-a-half, the Superdome is allowing full capacity for games. Saints fans are ecstatic and ready to see what the season will bring.

“It feels like one of the Atlanta games. It’s hyped,” said Ashley Hooper.

Danielle Saunders said, “It’s like Christmas coming out for the first game, first home game this preseason.”

Before fans were allowed inside, they were ordered to prove vaccination status or show a negative COVID test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entering. Overall, fans we talked with were supportive of the mitigation measures.

“I’m ready to get beyond all of this so, whatever it takes. It’s very important that we all work to get to the same goal,” said Sheri Sund.

Jeanne Trosclair said, “We did it a long time ago. We cruise, we go all over so either get it or stay out.”

Saunders said, “It actually makes me feel more comfortable. You have to be cautious still, but not as cautious.”

For those who needed to get a shot before the game, a mobile clinic was setup. Some fans were uncomfortable knowing some were getting the shot moments before kickoff and did not need to get a negative COVID test as well.

Two Jaguars fans we found were okay with the added measures compared to how lose mitigation measures are back home in Florida.

“You feel a little bit better. We went to some places last night and it puts your mind at ease a little bit more,” said Ross Harrison.

As COVID continues to surge across Louisiana, Saints fans have one wish; aside from winning another Super Bowl.

“I hope that we have a full football season. That’s what I’m hoping that we have a full football season,” Saunders said.

The Saints next home game is Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals.