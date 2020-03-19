Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Safety and Permits works to reduce visitors to City Hall due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the One Stop Shop is taking steps to reduce the number of in-person visitors to City Hall.

Beginning Thursday, One Stop Shop (OSS) will suspend in-person visits from the public. 

This suspension will not impact the public’s ability to apply for and receive permits and licenses. All functions of OSS will move to phone, email, and payments online through OneStopApp.

As of Wednesday, the OneStopApp website has been turned on with limited capacity. Customers can search for existing permits and will have the option to pay for any permits/licenses.

However, please note that NO APPLICATIONS CAN BE SUBMITTED via this website. Applications can be downloaded and filled out here.

All functions of OSS will move to phone, email, and online through OneStopApp. Representatives from Safety and Permits are available via phone or email to answer general questions:

OSS is asking all applicants to submit their application and supporting documents via email. If an in-person discussion is required, a OSS staff member will contact the applicant to schedule an appointment for a specific date and time. Applications should be submitted to the following addresses:  

Inspections may only be scheduled via email or phone

Payments may now be made be made online through the OSS App. Payments may continue to be dropped off at City Hall, but the 7th floor will not be accessible to visitors.

