Rural Areas in Livingston Parish Access COVID-19 Vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — COVID-19 vaccine locations can be limited in rural areas, however, Livingston Parish locals said finding information on vaccine clinics was fairly easy.

Satsuma resident Barbara Balfantz said, “They asked if I would be interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine and I said, yes I would.”

Satsuma resident Godfrey Balfantz added, “I mean I had the Moderna and she had the Pfizer and it was very easy.”

Residents in these areas said they could pretty much find the information anywhere.

Some vaccine clinics posted information on social media, the Livingston Parish News kept information up to date, and pharmacies usually had information on their websites if they were administering the COVID vaccine.

What was really effective?

Pharmacist Tommy Martin at Chris’ Pharmacy said, “the number one probably that works best, and we do settle this, is word of mouth by people who come and get their vaccines. You know other people who get their vaccines.”

Their efforts reached beyond their immediate area.

“I know I have never seen so many patients so excited to get a shot. We’ve actually had some people from texas that came in and got the vaccine because they said our website is so easy to use, so easy to sign up with,” said Martin.

What was their goal?

Martin said, “To get the word out, and ya know, as many people to get vaccinated and return to some normalcy.”

A list of available vaccine clinics throughout parish can be found here.

