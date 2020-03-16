RTA switches to ‘essential travel’ system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The RTA is going to reduce service to only allowing what it calls "essential travel" for public transportation.



Starting Tuesday, all busses and streetcars will operate on what is currently the "saturday schedule" from Monday through Friday.



The weekend schedule will remain the same.



Paratransit services will continue to operate, with life sustaining reservations taking priority, followed by nutrition.



The Algiers Point Ferry will operate Sunday through Saturday from 6:00 am to 9:30 pm.



The Chalmette Ferry schedule will remain the same.

