RTA reduces transit service and waives transit fares effective Sunday, March 29

NEW ORLEANS – On Sunday, March 29th, in response to COVID-19 pandemic, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will expand its service reductions and will waive transit fares for bus, streetcar and ferry service until further notice.

The service reductions will further mitigate community spread of COVID-19 while protecting RTA operators and riders and providing streamlined public transportation options for those conducting essential travel.

The following routes will remain on the Saturday schedule which began March 17th:

10-Tchoupitoulas 16-S. Claiborne 27-Louisiana 28-M.L. King 32-Leonidas-Treme 52-St. Bernard-Paris Ave. 55-Elysian Fields 62-Morrison Express 63-Morrison Express 64-Lake Forest Express 80-Desire-Louisa 84-Galvez 88-St.Claude/Jackson Barracks 91-Jackson-Esplanade 100-Algiers Loop Owl 102-General Meyer 114-General de Gaulle-Sullen 201– Kenner Loop

The following routes will have reduced frequencies:

The 94-Broad will have a 30-minute frequency during the day and a 60-minute frequency during the night.

The 12-St. Charles Streetcar will maintain a 36-minute frequency throughout the day.

The 47-Canal-Cemeteries streetcars will maintain a 32-minute frequency all day.

The following routes will suspend service beginning March 29th:

5-Marigny-Bywater 11-Magazine 45-Lakeview 51-St. Bernard/St. Anthony 57-Franklin 65-Read-Crowder Express 90-Carrollton 101-Algiers Point 108-Algiers Local 115-General de Gaulle-Tullis 202-Airport Express 2– Riverfront Streetcar 48-Canal-City Park Streetcar 15-Freret 60-Hayne 106-Aurora

A temporary line, the 103-Algiers Point/Wilty, will provide service between Algiers Point and lower Canal Street via Wilty Terminal. This service will cover parts of the Westbank normally served by the 101-Algiers Point and the 108-Algiers Local.

The Algiers Point – Canal St. Ferry will operate Sunday through Saturday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Chalmette ferry schedule continues to operate from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The RTA will continue to monitor ridership and essential travel needs and may make additional adjustments as needed. The RTA continues to urge the community to use public transit for essential travel only and for riders to practice social distancing when using transit.