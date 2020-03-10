RTA ramping up cleanings to protect against coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS — The Regional Transit Authority is increasing the cleaning of its busses, street cars, and other vehicles to protect passengers from the coronavirus.

The RTA already sprays the busses to guard against cold and flu viruses normally. Now, additional deep cleanings will be done, including the wiping down of areas of the vehicles that are frequently touched by passengers, every 48 to 72 hours. Also, the busses will be sprayed every night.

The RTA says that it puts about 100 busses On the streets every day but has about 140 total available for the 20 million riders who use the service every year.



A Regional Transit Authority worker demonstrates the cleaning of a bus to protect against the coronavirus.