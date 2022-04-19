NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced it will no longer be requiring masks on public transportation on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the RTA, masks will no longer be required for:

Buses

Streetcars

Ferries

Paratransit vehicles

RTA facilities

The mandate comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the TSA requirement requiring masks on public transportation.

While masking is no longer required, the RTA adds it will continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommends wearing masks in indoor public transportation vehicles.