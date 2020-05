NEW ORLEANS – The RTA will return to its Saturday service schedule on all bus and streetcar routes seven days a week until further notice.

The Algiers Point to Canal St. ferry will also get back to crossing the river Sunday through Saturday.

The RTA has reinstated the fares for busses, streetcars and ferries, which range from $1.25 to $2.

The RTA encourages riders to use the go mobile app to pay in advance.