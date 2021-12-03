RTA extends masking requirements to March 2022

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced Friday that the agency has extended its face masking policies for travelers.

In a press release, the RTA stated that passengers would be required to wear masks while using public transportation up until March 18, 2022.

The requirements apply to those traveling on:

  • Buses
  • Streetcars
  • Ferries
  • Paratransit vehicles

The extension coinciides with the TSA’s announcement that requires passengers to wear masks when using public transportation through the same day.

The RTA stresses that while the expiring date for the masking policies have changed, exemptions and penalties remain the same. Those who fail to comply with the policy could risk being denied or removed from RTA tranpsortation, and may be subject to penalties under law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Events Canceled Due to Recent COVID-19 Surge

Remarkable Women

Popular

Latest News

More News