RTA extends masking requirements to March 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced Friday that the agency has extended its face masking policies for travelers.

In a press release, the RTA stated that passengers would be required to wear masks while using public transportation up until March 18, 2022.

The requirements apply to those traveling on:

Buses

Streetcars

Ferries

Paratransit vehicles

The extension coinciides with the TSA’s announcement that requires passengers to wear masks when using public transportation through the same day.

The RTA stresses that while the expiring date for the masking policies have changed, exemptions and penalties remain the same. Those who fail to comply with the policy could risk being denied or removed from RTA tranpsortation, and may be subject to penalties under law.