RTA abides by Biden’s mask mandate

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced on Monday that it would indeed be enforcing President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring the use of masks on all public forms of transit.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the federal mask requirement late Friday that builds on an order announced Jan. 21 by President Joe Biden.

The ruling mandates all travelers on airplanes and public transportation like buses and subways will be required to wear face masks starting next week to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The RTA instituted a mask requirement for passengers on agency vehicles during the Spring of 2020, however this new federal directive requires wearing a mask while on the conveyance and states that failure to comply may result in denial of boarding or removal.

The refusal to wear a mask is a violation of federal law and passengers may be subject to penalties under federal law.