Rouses donates 14,000 pounds of potatoes to Second Harvest

NEW ORLEANS – Rouses donated nearly 14,000 pounds of high quality food to Second Harvest’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-wheeler load donation included hash browns, sliced potatoes, and other products.

“This amazing donation will help us prepare thousands more hot meals in our Community Kitchen,” said Second Harvest Executive Chef Susan Goss. “It’s such a wide variety of products that will be a key asset in our kitchen.”

Although Rouses Markets work with Second Harvest year-round, this particular donation was aimed towards the two most vulnerable groups during this time: children and seniors.

“We know so many children rely on the meals they receive at school, and we’re working to make sure they and their families have three meals a day” says Donny Rouse, CEO. “One in six seniors struggles with hunger or poor nutrition. We want to make sure they have enough food as well.”

Goss says that supporters like Rouses help them on their way to reaching a personal goal of 10,000 meals per day to help those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For more than ten years, Rouses Markets have provided more than 2 million dollars to the fight against hunger across South Louisiana.