Round one of Gayle Benson backed Assistance Program Grants announced

NEW ORLEANS, LA – On April 14, the Greater New Orleans Foundation announced $413,000 in grants from its Louisiana Service & Hospitality Family Assistance Program, an initiative to support restaurant, hotel, and bar employees who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are working hard to support their dependent children and elderly parents.

To qualify, individuals applying must:

Have earned 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) prior to the COVID-19 pandemic

Have worked more than 32 hours per week in restaurants, bars, or hotels in the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s 13-parish region prior to March 9, 2020

Have submitted a complete application which included: electronic copy of driver’s license or government-issued ID; pay stubs for most recent 30 days; and copy of 2018 or 2019 federal tax return form 1040

“I applaud the tremendous efforts of the Greater New Orleans Foundation as we address the immediate needs for those in our community that not only serve our local residents but also the many visitors that come to this great city of ours,” said Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson. “Through GNOF’s work we are able to deliver these financial resources into the hands of those in need and it is our hope that they are able to somewhat help navigate these troubling times a bit easier.”

“The Greater New Orleans Foundation prides itself on getting funds into the hands of people who need it the most during a crisis,” said Andy Kopplin, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “This is one of the many ways we have been able to activate our Disaster Response & Restoration Strategy to help our generous partners help when the people in our community need it the most.”

The program, launched with resources from Gayle Benson’s Community Assistance Fund and Tabasco manufacturer the McIlhenny Company has attracted over 100 gifts to date, including donations from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, Sherry and Alan Leventhal, JP Morgan Chase, the Annenberg Foundation, and the Republic National Distributing Company.

“I want to express sincere gratitude to the Greater New Orleans Foundation and all their partners for the assistance given to me and my family,” said Janice Hines, a restaurant employee from New Orleans. “It means so much to us in this time when we are so distressed and confused. Without your help, we would not have food and shelter. We hope that when we are back on our feet, we could support your foundation so you can continue to bless this nation. The support that you have given has let us realize the importance of giving another a helping hand.”



Review of applications for Round II Grants of the Louisiana Service & Hospitality Family Assistance Program has already begun, and awards will be made by April 24, 2020.



To support this program’s expansion, you can find more information by visiting www.gnof.org/benson.