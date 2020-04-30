Ronald McDonald House New Orleans needs donations to refill food pantry

NEW ORLEANS – Ronald McDonald House New Orleans temporarily closed in mid-March for termite fumigation just before the COVID-19 outbreak started in the area. While they were closed, they emptied their pantry and donated everything to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Now, they need to restock with the public’s donations. The local charity will be accepting donations at its house at 4403 Canal Street on Tuesday, May 5 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

May 5 will also serve as “Giving Tuesday Now,” a global day of generosity and unity for community members to come together and give back, that is usually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year, Giving Tuesday Now will take place May 5 so that communities can give to those hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure the house is ready to support families when it reopens, Ronald McDonald House New Orleans is requesting items to replenish the food pantry such as individually wrapped items for breakfast or snacks, microwaveable meals, fresh fruit, cheese and yogurt, as well as additional cleaning supplies.

A wish list is posted on the website at www.rmhc-sla.org/how-to-help/wish-list and the charity also has a wish list posted on Amazon. Items will need to be delivered to the House front porch on May 5 since the house is temporarily closed.

For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.